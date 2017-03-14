The Stranger Things Crew Invades TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things series completely took over TRL today! Millie Bobbie Brown came out first to play a wild waffle-tossing game of L'eggo with Matt Rife and a few superfans from the crowd. By the end of the game, there were pieces of frozen breakfast everywhere, but the actress and her partner ultimately came out on top.

Obviously, TRNDSTTRS were invited back on the program to meet the muse for their Stranger Things tribute. After that, Millie talked a bit about dabbling in music, learning an American accent, and getting scared by the cast.

After we turned the studio into a mini Stranger Things set, Millie brought out Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink so they could tell us (spoiler-free!) all about their amazing experience working together on the show.

Instead of hogging the cast, we let some of their biggest fans in the crowd line up and ask them everything they wanted to know during a lightning round of Requestions.

Before they left, the crew also filled us in on a few on-set secrets—specifically about who suffers from seasonal farting disorder and that one time when there was a glitter virus.

