The Drop, Week 5: Sam Smith, Maroon 5, Shamir & More!

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: before the weekend hits, there's almost always an outpour of album releases on Friday. Most of these new faves drop right at midnight, which means staying up all night for that first glorious listen. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Sam Smith- The Thrill Of It All
The 25-year-old crooner has returned after a three year hiatus to provide us with melancholic ballads to soundtrack your bedside crying sessions at 2:00am. The 14 tracks that make up his sophomore album will break your heart all over again. Welcome back, Sam—we missed you terribly.
Maroon 5- Red Pill Blues
Problematic title aside, this album is certified to make you shake your groove thing. Maroon 5 has been serving us sweet tunes since 2002 and this record reassures fans that their creative juices are not in danger of drying up anytime soon. Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Future and A$AP Rocky are also featured on the 15 track project if that peaks your interest!
Shamir- Revelations
The viral hit maker is back with a new project out on XL Recordings that proves he should never be mistaken for a one hit wonder. Revelations is a DIY portal into the 22-year-old's #millennialproblems since his expedited rise to fame. Be warned: This is not the same boy that hooked us with "On The Regular"—he's even better.
Miya Folick- Give It To Me EP
The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter will strike you with these haunting and emotional songs that seep into the hippocampus of your brain before the guitars even kick in. Although the tracks aren't exactly confessional anthems, the sentiments conveyed within them is deeply relatable.
Yaeji- EP2
This New York-based artist is a multi-hyphenate breed with skills as a singer, rapper, producer, and DJ. Her latest project is a swirl of euphoria as she drops bars in both English and Korean about things like identity, anxiety, and skincare on top of club beats that gently pulse on the ears.
The Marías- SUPERCLEAN VOL. I EP
This Los Angeles-based five-piece describes itself as "psychedelic-soul," and we're inclined to agree. Their debut project is stacked with a handful of dreamy tunes that will keep you floating along in your daydreams as María softly sings sweetnothings behind airy guitar strumming. The band is expected to release a follow-up EP sometime in early 2018.
Rabit- Les Fleurs Du Mal
The Houston-based producer aims to with his latest expression of industrial music. He previously told The FADER that this album is his "purest statement yet." Dive into all 12 tracks now.