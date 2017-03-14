Morning Bop: Throwback Thursday With The 1975

Welcome to November, and welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Girls" by The 1975 because women make the world go round! Smash that MF patriarchy...
While you crank that up, here are 10 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
N.E.R.D. is officially back with "Lemon"
Oh, and the track features Rihanna... No big deal! We covered everything you need to know about it here.
-
PRETTYMUCH will blow your mind with the "Open Arms"
We're cuffed up.
-
Mitski stars in a short film tiled SITTING
The indie rock star plays the role of a drug deliverer in Emily Yoshida's latest short.
-
Watch Standing On The Corner's music video for "Won't U"
The track is featured on the New York-based group's phenomenal album Red Burns.
-
Kendrick Lamar linked up with U2 on "Get Out of Your Way"
Never saw this collab coming, but here it is!
-
Jones is bringing love back to the club with "Something Bout Our Love"
Groovy, baby.
-
Wiki brings back the old New York in "Stickball"
New York's very own shows us the Big Apple from a different POV.
-
All Time Low is all about those "Good Times"
The boys will never ever forget and neither should you.
-
Hookworms will get you out of a "Negative Space" with their graphic visual
Is it just me or are you suddenly craving mac n cheese?
-
Listen to Moxiie's new single "So Far"
The APSPDR+ assisted track is a slow burning ballad that's perfect to zone out to.