N.E.R.D. Recruits Rihanna To Drop New Single "Lemon"

Earlier this week, N.E.R.D. started hinting at the release of something when they updated their social media accounts with the phrase "No_One Ever Really Dies" (the group's true definition of NERD). Today, the legendary trio has finally returned with a new track titled "Lemon" featuring none other than goddess Rihanna. This collaboration marks N.E.R.D.'s first new release in seven years. After the song premiered on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, the group also released an accompanying music video that depicts Rihanna as my dream barber.

Back in 2015, Pharrell Williams told a fan that the group was working on new music in a Q&A on iHeartRadio's Twitter, which would be a welcome break from their hiatus; 2010 was when they dropped their fourth studio album Nothing. N.E.R.D. will be performing at ComplexCon on November 4.

Watch the new visual in full, below.