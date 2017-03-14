Jack & Jack Are TRL's Ultimate Duo

Linda K/MTV

Can we be best friends too?

The Nebraska-bred music duo Jack & Jack rolled through Times Square into the TRL studio to give us a quick recap on their Halloween activities and most importantly, outline the origins of their friendship: apparently, Jack Johnson saved Jack Gilinsky's life! After reminiscing about their childhood, we put the BFF's music skills to the test in a round of Songify Anything.

Once they conquered that challenge, Jack & Jack sat down with Tamara Dhia and Amy Pham to talk about their debut full-length album, artists they are interested in collaborating with, and their feelings about touring with PRETTYMUCH.

To close out the show, Jack & Jack returned to perform their latest single "Beg." So far, the song has been streamed 3.5 million times on Spotify. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

