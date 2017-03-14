Ty Dolla $ign Flipped TRL Into His Own "Dawsin's Breek"

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Life's a beach... or at least that's the case when Ty Dolla $ign is in town. Fresh off the release of his fire album Beach House 3, the rapper completely transformed the TRL studio into a mini beach resort. Before tending to his co-hosting duties, Ty opened the show with a standout performance of his single "Ex".

Once that wrapped up, Ty chilled with DC Young Fly to talk about his latest project and provided some insight into how he goes about selecting his collaborations (a Kid Cudi collab is on his bucket list). After he ran through some of his playlist picks, Tamara Dhia chose a fan from the audience to play Ty Dolla Store for the chance to win some cash.

Later on, Ty answered fans questions from Twitter in a game called Message In A Bottle. For the record, he and Lauren Jauregui put the phones down when they're together. "Lauren's a boss, I'm a boss... Our phones ring a lot," he said. "But when we're together, we spend time together."

The show ended with a bang when Wiz Khalifa briefly came out to talk about his forthcoming mixtape before introducing Rae Sremmurd member Swae Lee for a special version of "Don't Judge Me" with Ty. Avoid FOMO and watch all the fun commence in the video, below.

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 3:30pm ET!