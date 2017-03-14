Grace VanderWaal Does Her Best Britney Spears Impression On TRL

Kim Mendoza/MTV

At the age of 13, Grace VanderWaal is already making history as Fender's youngest Signature Series Artist with an epic endorsement deal. The singer-songwriter and ukelele player partnered with the brand on her own Signature Ukulele in 2018. Grace also happens to be one of MTV's Push Artists To Watch so having her in the TRL studio was WAY overdue.

During her appearance on the show, Grace treated us to an acoustic performance of "So Much More Than This." The track has been streamed more than 7.8 million times on Spotify and will be featured on her debut album Just the Beginning due out on November 3. Grace told us that the song is about "finding what makes you happy."

Following a quick catch up with Tamara Dhia about her big release plans and potential collaborations, Grace gave one lucky fan a signed copy of her new album and a pair of tickets to her upcoming NYC show! Before she left, Grace flexed her acting muscles in a round of Master Tweet Theatre with DC Young Fly. We now know that she does an AMAZING impression of Britney Spears and will never challenge her again. Watch Grace get in pop queen mode in the video, below.

