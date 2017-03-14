TRL Fans Were All Dying In Front Of Ross Lynch

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

The actor shared some pro tips on how to get into the mindset of a serial killer

My Friend Dahmer star Ross Lynch slid into the TRL studio to tell us all about how exactly he pulled off playing the infamous Milwaukee Cannibal. In the Marc Meyers-directed thriller, Ross takes on the role of a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer as his serial killer instincts are awakened. As you can see in the video below, Ross told Matt Rife how he tapped into the mindset of such a creepy character.

Even after that quick rundown—and fans full-on freaking out behind them—the audience still had a few major Qs to ask, so we gave some lucky members the opportunity to ask them directly to Ross in a rapid fire round of Requestions. FYI: hi go-to picks for karaoke are Shania Twain and Smash Mouth! My Friend Dahmer is officially out in theaters on November 3.

