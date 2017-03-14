Photo courtesy of YouTube

Morning Bop: Rise & Grind With Kitten

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Cut It Out" by Kitten because it makes for a spectacular pre-party in your bedroom. Today is a new day to shine so take a deep breath and get a move on already!

While you crank that up, here are 8 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. The Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford is embarking on a solo journey

    Watch the visualette for his latest single "Drama." The new track is featured on his forthcoming album & due out on November 10 via Columbia Records.

  2. N*E*R*D debuted their new album at Complex Con

    No_One Ever Really Dies is stacked with 11 tracks that feature Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Future, André 3000, M.I.A and more. For all the details, head over to Complex.

  3. Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino wrote an important op-ed about sexual assault

    Take the time to read the entire piece on Billboard.

  4. Kelela is teasing...something

    We don't know what this means, but our bodies are ready for it.

  5. Larry David's SNL skit with Miley Cyrus was hysterical

    Somebody get Larry David a record deal ASAP.

  6. Kid Cudi brought out Kanye West for his show in Chicago

    They performed "“Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1” together and we haven't had FOMO this bad in years.

  7. Albino model Shaun Ross has made his big music debut

    While you listen to "Symmetry," read his latest Q&A with Billboard.

  8. Burial released a surprise EP

    Listen to "Pre Dawn / Indoors" now.