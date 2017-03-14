Aux Cord: Welcome To Cuffing Season Mixtape Vol. 1.

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will provide you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s Social Media Correspondant Kimberly Mendoza picks 10 tracks that provide the ultimate fall feels for an R&B junkie.
-
"Figures"- Jessie Reyez
Starting this playlist off right with R&B artist Jessie Reyez whose voice resembles the legendary Amy Winehouse.
-
"Ocean Eyes"- Billie Eilish
Swaying like waves into "Ocean Eyes." This 15-year-old really knows how to set such an ethereal vibe.
-
"Honey Whiskey"- SATICA
SATICA! You’ve probably never heard of her, but let me be the first to introduce the talented young artist. This song makes me want to run away to an island with a lover.. trust me on this take a listen because its quite euphoric actually…
-
"Electric"- Alina Baraz feat. Khalid
Escape the island and take a trip to outer space with Alina Baraz and Khalid. This Ohio native NEVER fails to make me feel some type of way.
-
"Girl"- The Internet feat. KAYTRANADA
Who doesn’t love The Internet and no I don’t mean the world wide web I mean the Grammy nominated group. If you haven’t heard Girl I think it’s time you take a listen.
-
"The Weekend"- SZA
It’s Friday, tomorrow is the weekend (pun intended) I mean pretty sure you all know my thoughts on this track, and if it wasn’t for this playlist it would be on repeat ALL DAY
-
"LOVE."- Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari
Love Kendrick and all his tracks, but I’m showing his softer side this time. Are you in love or lust? Whatever it is IDC, but I do care about this track.
-
"Crew"- Goldlink
Throwing on my blue fur jacket and picking it up a notch or two with the platinum record Crew.
-
"Alexander Mack"- Old School Cool
Kicked it up from two notches to three with Alexander Mack! This Virginia native really knows how to mix jazz and hip-hop in this upbeat track Old School Cool.
-
"Sunshine"- Super Duper Kyle feat. Miguel
If you actually are going through it listening to this playlist here’s a little sunshine to add to your day. Not to mention my husband is featured on it.