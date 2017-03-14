Aux Cord: 10 Women & Femmes In Hip-Hop You Need To Know

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s Social Media Correspondent, Landyn Pan highlights 10 women and femme rappers that you need to know right now.
"Women and femme rappers are constantly working twice as hard both in and out of the music industry," said Landyn. "They’ve always challenged expectations for women and femmes within the industry and pushed boundaries on issues like race, gender, and sexuality that can never be talked about enough. We already know and love Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Noname and the like. The talent among women and femme rappers has always been strong, but the spotlight hasn’t."
“Bossed Up”- Quay Dash
It just so happens to be Trans Awareness Week so I want to kick off the playlist with a black trans woman artist, Quay Dash. “Bossed Up” is one of my favorite tracks off her album Transphobic. It’s powerful to see black women, especially black trans women celebrate themselves when society won’t.
“Bling Bling”- Junglepussy
Junglepussy is all about self-love, sex-positivity, knowing her worth, demanding the love she deserves and reminding other women and femmes to do the same. “Bling Bling” reflects on the societal pressure on women to be in relationships meanwhile she is too busy focusing on her music career and doesn’t want to get hitched anytime soon. If you haven’t listened to her album Pregnant with Success and her mixtape Satisfaction Guaranteed in its entirety yet, you really should this weekend. I can’t wait to see what she’ll put out next.
“Rules”- BbyMutha
BbyMutha is a badass and intelligent woman who I admire very much for the fact that she is putting out tracks while raising FOUR kids. She openly challenges the societal expectation for mothers to throw everything about themselves away and put their lives completely on hold for their children. Nobody holds those expectations for career-oriented men and Bbymutha wants you to know she still has every right to be who she is and do what she wants because she’s more than just somebody’s mother.
“Werkin’ Girls”- Angel Haze
Agender artist Angel Haze has been around the music scene for a while so whenever I think of queer rappers or femme rappers, they quickly come to mind. “Werkin’ Girls” shows off Angel’s incredible lyricism and can pretty much pump me up for anything.
“Ain’t Tamer”- KC Ortiz
KC Oritz is another black trans rapper who you should check out. Her music generally touches on topics including gender, her Chicago roots, police violence, and black empowerment.
“Hideaway”-Mykki Blanco feat. Jeremiah Meece
Mykki Blanco is an HIV-positive black trans rapper and activist and this song in particular is an exploration on how HIV stigma can affect relationships. Mykki is not afraid to live truthfully in any part of life whether it’s with gender expression or being out as HIV-positive and in this world that is full of anti-trans stigma and widespread violence, her music is very needed.
“Brujas”-Princess Nokia
There are so many good tracks on her album “1992” that tackle on subjects from embracing diversity, bringing badass women together, demanding respect and gentrification. “Brujas” is dedicated to her Puerto Rican and Yoruban ancestry and the women from her culture who demand respect.
“Brown Baas”- Dope Saint Jude
“Brown Bass” is South African rapper Dope Saint Jude’s in-your-face, aggressive, political piece about being black and facing racial hierarchy in South Africa. She’s always pushing boundaries in her music with songs about gender, sexuality, race, and defying expectations.
“Money”- Leikeli47
Leikeli47’s “Money” takes us through her journey to success. She celebrates her own confidence, hard work, and results.
“Where My Girls”- Dai Burger
I want to close this playlist with something fun. Not only does she have this anthem rallying all types of women, queer rapper Dai Burger has a music initiative with Brewery Recording Studio where she teaches New York teen girls to be self-sufficient through creating music.