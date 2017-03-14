Aux Cord: 10 Women & Femmes In Hip-Hop You Need To Know

Photos courtesy of Getty Images/Instagram

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s Social Media Correspondent, Landyn Pan highlights 10 women and femme rappers that you need to know right now.

"Women and femme rappers are constantly working twice as hard both in and out of the music industry," said Landyn. "They’ve always challenged expectations for women and femmes within the industry and pushed boundaries on issues like race, gender, and sexuality that can never be talked about enough. We already know and love Missy Elliott, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Cardi B, Noname and the like. The talent among women and femme rappers has always been strong, but the spotlight hasn’t."