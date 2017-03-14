Aux Cord: 9 Tracks For Your Bomb Cyclone Blues

"Porsche", Charli XCX ft. MØ

Charli XCX finished 2017 on a high note with Pop 2, an album that I can only hope will serve as the template for many pop stars to come. Among the project's countless jewels is "Porsche," a cool anthem about loss that yearns for a consolation prize. I like to think that when Charli gets her Porsche, she'll be riding it with the top down, far away from whoever so stupidly broke her heart.