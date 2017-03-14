Aux Cord: 9 Tracks For Your Bomb Cyclone Blues

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL’s Senior Editor of Social, Gus Turner, highlights nine tracks to help you through this especially bitter winter weekend.
-
"Finesse (Remix)", Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B
Though "Finesse" originally dropped in 2016, Cardi B decided to do Bruno Mars a favor this week and hop on the 24K Magic track, an upbeat jam that borrows from Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison." Its nostalgic vibe will hearken you back to better days, when we weren't all buried underneath a foot of snow.
-
"Porsche", Charli XCX ft. MØ
Charli XCX finished 2017 on a high note with Pop 2, an album that I can only hope will serve as the template for many pop stars to come. Among the project's countless jewels is "Porsche," a cool anthem about loss that yearns for a consolation prize. I like to think that when Charli gets her Porsche, she'll be riding it with the top down, far away from whoever so stupidly broke her heart.
-
"Morphine", Boy Harsher
Boy Harsher's coldwave jam "Morphine" is powered by icy, shimmering synths, but counterbalanced by a thumping drum machine to keep you moving. Singer Jae Matthews also lends an intimacy to the track with her breathy, enraptured vocals, creating chilly music that finds comfort in human contact.
-
"Ti Amo", Phoenix
Too many people slept on 2017's Ti Amo, the sixth studio album by French indie rockers Phoenix. The LP, released around the top of last summer, boasted a number of disco-inflected jams, such as the title track, that set the stage for lazy afternoons that bleed into long, Prosecco-soaked nights.
-
"Sintayehu", Hailu Mergia & Dahlak Band
This song is too good for the winter. Originally released in 1973, but re-released in 2016, by Ethiopian synth pioneer Hailu Mergia, its relentless groove immediately pulls you away from this season's dreary, sub-zero temperatures and into a summer evening of glowing lights, warm company and whatever the literal opposite of a bomb cyclone is.
-
"Skyline To", Frank Ocean
"This is joy, this is summer," Frank Ocean sings at the beginning of Blonde's "Skyline To." And, really, when it's this cold in New York City, what else needs to be said?
-
"Pineapple Skies", Miguel
Miguel followed his weirdest, most Prince-like instincts to make "Pineapple Skies." In this world, even the pineapples are purple, a somewhat unsettling proposition on its face. But Miguel assures us everything's gonna alright, and it's hard to argue when he packages his message in a bop as catchy as this one.
-
"It All Feels Right", Washed Out
Washed Out's "It All Feels Right" is music for a summer daydream, the soundtrack to wind running through your fingers as your hand dangles out of a car. It's effortless chillwave made to drain away your worries and remind you that, eventually, winter will come to an end.
-
"Filthy", Justin Timberlake
Today, we received our introduction to Justin Timberlake's Man of the Woods with the Timbaland-assisted "Filthy," a track that captures all the heat and charm of another JT and Timbo collaboration, FutureSex/LoveSounds. Swelling rock guitars, brooding bass lines and Timberlake's playful lyricism all conspire to create a confident, funky groove that will have his fans eagerly anticipating February 2.