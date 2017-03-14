Morning Bop: Be The Lead In Your Own Narrative Like Camila Cabello

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Havana" by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug because it will light a fire inside you. Also, the single scored the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart!
While you crank that up, here are 13 other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Angel Olsen shares "Sans"
The lo-fi track is featured on her B-sides collection Phases due out on November 10 via Jagjaguwar.
Bella Thorne stars in Liam Payne's video for "Bedroom Floor"
This is definitely an accurate depiction of what happens during a breakup. Bella also appears in Tana Mongeau's music video for "Hefner."
Matty Healy announced a new The 1975 EP
In his own words, the band will release "one more." No further details have been revealed at this time.
Rihanna dropped another Fenty for Stance holiday collection
Your sock drawer is about to be "Thottie or Nice." Cop all the socks from Stance in stores and online while they're still in stock right now!
Carrie Mae Weems interviewed Mary J. Blige for W magazine
The R&B icon spoke in depth with the renowned photographer for the Art Issue about music, race, women, and more. Read the entire cover story here.
Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry made a call to action for gun control
The Glasgow-based singer-songwriter shared her experience of living through the Dunblane Massacre in 1996 in an effort to denounce gun violence.
Kelela announced the release of her next music video
"Blue Light" officially premiered on BET Soul.
Quiet Luke gets nostalgic in his "I Wanna Go" video
The Santangelo Williams-directed visual is a one-way ticket to your happy place.
Björk is letting fans buy her album with Bitcoin
According to The London Times, the Icelandic artist will be working with British company Blockpool. Utopia is out on November 24.
The She's hit the beach in the visual for "Sorry"
Watch all the fun in the sun unfold in this Lauren Field and Molly Walls-directed music video.
Ashanti has returned with "Say Less" featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Come thruuuuuuuu.
Lily Allen has a memoir in the works
The Bookseller reports that the book will be about the “trauma and grief of losing a child” with a fall 2018 release date via Blink Publishing.
Yung Lean released a new single called "Metallic Intuition"
Shout-outs to the grandmas! The rapper's STRANGER album drops on November 10.