The Drop, Week 6: Taylor Swift, Angel Olsen, Whitney & More!

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with all of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
Angel Olsen- Phases
It's still hard to believe that Phases is a collection of B-sides and demos because these songs are the embodiment of the Italian Chef's Kiss meme. The idiom "one man's trash is another man's treasure" is true in the case of Angel Olsen, an artist who is so talented at her craft that she has no competitors because she's cruising down her own lane.
Taylor Swift- Reputation
After three years in hiding, T-Swift has finally returned to unseat everyone on the charts with her sixth studio album. Are you ready for it?
Whitney- Light Upon the Lake: Demo Recordings
Your favorite cozy boys send their love from the Windy City with this project to hold you over while they tinker away on the follow-up to their magnificent debut album Light Upon the Lake. As this chapter comes to a quiet close, the next sequence will be ready to begin. Prepare to be swooned by all of these early demos, covers, and unreleased tunes.
Sleigh Bells- Kid Kruschev
The notorious noise pop duo returns with this mini album that is less about rage and more about reflection. The true shred guitars are absent, but Alexis Krauss' voice is still sharp as she zones in and hits you where it hurts the most.
Yung Lean- Stranger
The Swedish rapper has gifted us with a project stacked with 14 sad songs that are soaked in melancholy and dread. Winter is approaching fast, time to retreat to isolation and activate hibernation mode!
Prince Innocence- Prince Innocence EP
Even though their sound flirts with darkness, this Toronto-based synth-pop duo shines bright on their latest project. This time around, Prince Innocence puts their brooding side on full display as they sing about falling out of love, feeling stuck, and everything else in-between.
Jesse Rutherford- &
The Neighbourhood frontman has taken a break from the band to fully explore solo territory. The risk was ultimately worth it because he totally pulled it off within the 11 tracks featured on his debut solo album. Dylan Brady, MD$ and Alex Leone, Take A Daytrip, and Lars Stalfors stepped in for the production so you already know it's lit.
Petit Biscuit- Presence
The French artist makes his debut with this spectacular full-length album that feels like it was born on the dance floor. Who knew that a background in classical music could lead to breaking ground in the electronic world?
Walk the Moon- What If Nothing
The four-piece band is all fired up on their fourth album which is loaded with pop rock hits for your late night bonfire gatherings.