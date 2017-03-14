Ayo & Teo Battled It Out On The TRL Dance Floor

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Dynamic dancing duo Ayo & Teo dropped by TRL to talk about transitioning into platinum recording artists, upgrading to real Rolex watches and the inspiration behind their dances. After a quick rundown of their latest accomplishments as multi-talented artists, the brothers faced off against each other in an epic dance battle with a pair of fans that had the whole studio shook.

Once the Step Off competition was complete, Ayo & Teo treated the crowd to an intimate performance of their latest single "Better Off Alone." So far, the track has been streamed more than 2.5 million times on Spotify. They also performed their song "Rolex" at the post-show which can be viewed here. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

