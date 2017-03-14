Linda K/MTV

Musical.ly breakout star Jacob Sartorius made history at TRL with his first-ever live televised performance in our Times Square studio. For his big debut, the 15-year-old sang "Skateboard", featured on his Left Me Hangin' EP. The Ian Kirkpatrick-produced single has been streamed more than two million times on Spotify since it was released back in August.

Since he has a song called "Chapstick," we had to challenge Jacob do a Blind Taste Taste against Liza Koshy to see how well he really knows the product. The flavors were absolutely outrageous, from Bacon and Mac n' Cheese to Raisins and Cotton Candy. The loser had to let the winner tweet whatever they want from their account—sorry, Jacob! But before he parted ways, he told us about his start in the music business and gave away a pair of tickets for his show in New York next year.

