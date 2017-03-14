Josh Gad Showed TRL How To Bust A Move

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

During his visit at TRL, actor Josh Gad reflected on his humble beginnings on Broadway with The Book of Mormon, switching to the Frozen demographic, working with an A-list cast in the film Murder on the Orient Express, and getting his kids into the Star Wars franchise. We also found out that he's a pretty incredible dancer (and educated us on the art of using your hips).

Things went from lighthearted to INTENSE as DC Young Fly had Josh sit down with Liza Koshy for an interrogation of The Third Degree. When asked which Hogwarts house he reps, he revealed he's Hufflepuff all the way. Though Liza tried her hardest, he was sworn to secrecy and couldn't reveal the identity of the murderer in Orient Express, which lands in theatres this Friday.

