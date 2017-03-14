Morning Bop: Always Put Yourself First Like Terror Jr

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Come First" by Terror Jr because it's a self-love jam that's perfect for Hump Day. Putting yourself first isn't selfish, it's vital—eat your grapes and don't feel bad!
While you crank that up, here are six other trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Watch Now, Now's video for "Yours"
This Alexa San Roman-directed visual feels like sleep walking in a neon-lit wonderland. Let the city sleep.
-
Lady Leshurr landed the cover of BEAT Magazine
Make way for this fire MC!
-
Nick Jonas dropped a remix of "Find You"
This will really have you feeling lost in a desert.
-
Selena Gomez announced the release date for the "WOLVES" video
Mark your calendar and save the date for November 19.
-
Kidswaste and Manila Killa connect on "Tonight"
It's a cute little collab to soundtrack your future daydreams.