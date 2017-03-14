Why Don't We Shoot Their Shot On TRL

Bennet Raglin/MTV

Your new favorite boy band Why Don't We returned to TRL tell us about bonding in the bathroom, qualities they look for in girls, and being one of MTV's Push Artists To Watch.

After that quick catch-up, they watched three fans face off in a dance challenge. The winner was rewarded with a pair of tickets to the group's next show. The last dancer *literally* had them falling over on the floor, so it was a no brainer that she walked away with the fan.

Later on, Why Don't We owned up to their crushes in a round of Most Likely To. So all of the guys had the opportunity to confess their love, we had each of them participate in Shoot Your Shot so they could directly shoutout their celebrity crushes. No pressure from our end, but they're pretty nice guys! Watch all the cuteness in the video, below.

