VOTE: Pick Your Favorite Transformation Tuesday

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Kevin Mazur/Donato Sardella/Getty Images

In honor of Transformation Tuesday, today's countdown on TRL is all about ranking five of your favorite celebrity evolutions. This week, we've got Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, and Liam Payne on deck and begging for your votes. Not only do we need your help deciding between all of these celebs, but your picks will determine our countdown ranking―and the top TWO artists will face-off in a LIVE hashtag battle during the show for that number 1 spot. Take the poll now and tune into TRL at 4:00pm ET to find out who's going head-to-head!