Linda K/MTV

Fabolous Was In The Zone On TRL

Stay fabulous

New York rapper Fabolous rolled through TRL to catch up and share some details on his next project. He also showed his star-studded music video for his latest song, "Flipmode". The single has been streamed 2.9 million times on Spotify since the remix was released in September.

We had A LOT of questions about his Instagram, so we asked him to give us the backstory for a few of his photos. After re-living those special moments, we picked a pair of MCs from the crowd to face off in a 60 second freestyle. Once they finished their flows, Fab had the challenge of picking the winner. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!