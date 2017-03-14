Fabolous Was In The Zone On TRL

Linda K/MTV

New York rapper Fabolous rolled through TRL to catch up and share some details on his next project. He also showed his star-studded music video for his latest song, "Flipmode". The single has been streamed 2.9 million times on Spotify since the remix was released in September.

We had A LOT of questions about his Instagram, so we asked him to give us the backstory for a few of his photos. After re-living those special moments, we picked a pair of MCs from the crowd to face off in a 60 second freestyle. Once they finished their flows, Fab had the challenge of picking the winner. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

