Amanda Gorman On Unicorns, Presidents & Lin-Manuel Miranda

Linda Kallerus/MTV

Given that today is Election Day, we had to bring one of America's future leaders to inspire the TRL fam. Harvard University student Amanda Gorman made headlines when the 19-year-old became the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate for the Library of Congress’ literary season. On top of that, she previously served as the United Nations Youth Delegate in New York City and published her first book in 2015 (NBD).

During her appearance on TRL, Amanda told us about her ambitions to become President of the United States in 2036, and opened up about the obstacles she overcame to succeed.

"A lot of times I feel like I'm a unicorn—like I'm something that people don't know about, but it's also so powerful to be doing something for the first time," she said. "If you're a young person in America, whether you're a Republican, Democrat, whatever, you feel the division in the country right now. But what I'm also feeling is a huge wave of people like you all who are creative, who are young, who are fearless, who are working to bridge unity across the country and the world."

Oh, and Amanda was 100% unapologetic when it came to her feelings about Lin-Manuel Miranda (call her sometime)! Before she left, Amanda blessed us with an original State of the Union address. She certainly has our vote! Watch her powerful performance in the video, below.

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!