Morning Bop: What Would Britney Do?

It's Throwback Thursday, so the #MorningBop is "Womanizer" by Britney Spears because it STILL reigns supreme. Never let a man kill your joy!
While you crank that up, here are 13 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
MØ recreates Edvard Munch’s The Dance Of Life in her "When I Was Young" video
Watch her interpretation of the painting come to life in this eery visual.
Kehlani just got a $50,000 investment for her tech startup
According to TechCrunch, Backstage Capital has invested in the development of the Oakland-based artist's health and wellness brand Flora. "I've slightly mentioned my interest in tech, yearning to bridge the gap between my activism and career in a fresh new way and this is it," Kehlani wrote in a post on Instagram. "I can't wait to share this idea, I haven't believed in something like this in a while. Proud to say we joined forces with a woman specifically looking to support queer/POC/women, it's more than key for our mission to have lined up than anything in the world."
King Krule collaborated with Kanye West on a capsule collection
The shirts and baseball caps are exclusively carried by Babylon at the LA flagship store.
Remy Ma and Lil Kim team up on "Wake Me Up"
This track is an homage to Lil Kim, who Remy Ma considers to be the "Madonna of the hip-hop world."
Chloë Sevigny is a bad cop in Pussy Riot's "Police State" video
Is this a fake dystopia or reality?
Rhye unveiled a visual for their alluring single "Taste"
Sign us up for dance lessons ASAP.
Eminem may have announced the name of his first single...
It's called "Walk on Water," ya dig?
Jamila Woods collab with NE-HI is absolutely mind blowing
This re-work of "The Times I'm Not There" is on another level in comparison to the original. Turn up, tune in, and chill out.
NIIA released a sexy visual for "Nobody"
Watch the Sasha Samsonova-directed in full right now.
Adamn Killa and Killavesi are EVERYTHING in "Love Of My Life"
#relationshipgoals
Iman Shupert dropped a brand-new single
Slide into those DMs with "Seductive."
Yung Lean released a short film
Watch the Suzie and Leo-directed Stranger now over on i-D.
G-Eazy revealed the cover art for his album
The Beautiful & Damned drops on December 15.