Agnez Mo Is All About The Love On TRL

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Indonesian singer Agnez Mo has been the talk of the town on Twitter, so we obviously had to fulfill those requests and bring her on the show. While we had her in the studio, Tamara Dhia and Matt Rife talked to Agnez about randomly meeting Liza Koshy at the airport, building her career in the music industry, and how she's adjusting to fame as she becomes a full-on global ICON.

After that, she and Matt stepped on to a cozy-themed set to play a brand-new game called Cuff'd where she opened up about her musical inspirations, guilty pleasures, and celebrity crushes. FYI: We love you, Idris Elba!

Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!