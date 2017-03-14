Smokepurpp & Tamar Braxton Lived Up To The Hype On TRL

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Tamar Braxton was the life of the party on TRL. During her appearance on the show, the R&B artist told us about the process behind her latest album Bluebird of Happiness, from recording in the studio to preparing for the cover shoot (turns out she is not a fan of dieting, which, same). Tamar didn't confirm whether or not this was her last album, but she's set to premiere her new reality show Tamar & Vince tomorrow. She also played an amusing round of Master Tweet Theatre with DC Young Fly and Matt Rife.

Later on, Smokepurpp dropped by the studio to tell us about how he seamlessly made the transition from producer to rapper, linking up with Travis Scott, why he worships Young Thug, and his evolution as a sneakerhead. He also announced that he's got a project with Murda Beatz coming out soon, but wasn't ready to share the release date so stay tuned! After he finished talking us through his taste in kicks, Smokepurpp and FatboySSE teamed up and crushed DC in Rock Paper Scissors.

Smokepurpp ended the show with a mashup performance of "Fingers Blue" and "Audi".