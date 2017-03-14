Morning Bop: Take A Cue From Tinashe & Entertain Some "Company"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Company" by Tinashe because even though cuffing season is in high demand right now, you don't have to force yourself into anything. Feel out the vibe!
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Sigrid has shared a new single called "Strangers"
The Scandinavian pop star on the rise has hit us with another banger.
-
Flight Facilities finally returns with "Stranded"
The producer duo recruited Broods, Reggie Watts and Saro for their soulful comeback single which has an accompanying music video directed by Tom Noakes.
-
Fenty Beauty is releasing a lip paint
It's fine, Rihanna can keep taking all of our money!
-
Madonna tapped Milk Queen to star in the commercial for her skincare brand
MDNA SKIN is a "revolution of love."
-
Stop everything and stream Quiet Luke's self-produced EP
The release date for Your Happy Place hasn't been revealed, but the project features London O'Connor and Zuri Marley. Get all the official details about it from Pigeons & Planes!
-
Ty Dolla $ign, Future & Kiiara connect on "Darkside"
This is what we call a POWER collab. The track is featured on the soundtrack for Will Smith's Netflix film Bright.
-
Ed Sheeran gets cozy in his "Perfect" video
Flannel, fire, snow, and kittens? Say no more!
-
A-Trak and Baauer dropped joint tracks
The producers will also be embarking on a co-headlining tour starting on November 16.
-
Listen to Jidenna's Boomerang EP
Your favorite classic man is back to basics.