Walk The Moon Talk 'What If Nothing' Details On TRL

Cincinnati pop rockers Walk the Moon are on the brink of dropping their next full-length record so they swung by TRL to tell us all about it. According to lead singer Nicholas Petricca, all of the tracks on the upcoming What If Nothing have a distinct sound of their own. The band further explained how the album served as a moment of rebirth, so they wanted to make sure to bring that sense of freshness to the table. It sounds like listeners are in for a real treat.

After the commercial break, Matt Rife tested Walk the Moon's knowledge of one other in a round of Most Likely To. What If Nothing is officially out everywhere on November 10 via RCA Records. Watch the game unfold in the video, below.

