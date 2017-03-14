Jacob Tremblay Caused A Cuteness Overload On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

In 2015, Jacob Tremblay stole everyone's hearts with his breakout role as Brie Larson's son in the Academy Award-winning film Room. And today, the upcoming Hollywood star inspired a similar reaction during his TRL appearance. In an interview with DC Young Fly, Jacob discussed an assortment of things like his relationship with his sister, celebrating his 11th birthday in Dubai, and how kids should deal with bullies.

For his big Master Tweet Theatre debut, Jacob put on award-worthy performances as both a drill sergeant and a news reporter. DC Young Fly nailed his Barack Obama impression of a Camila Cabello tweet, but it wasn't hard to identify the real actor here.

