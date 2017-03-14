Morning Bop: ABRA Never Lets Haters Merge Into Her Lane

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Come 4 Me" by ABRA because it's got all the mantras to motivate you to stay on your grind and get that paper! (This could literally be a paycheck, a degree, or a grade for a report you've been waiting on...) Don't let anyone distract you from accomplishing your goals.
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
True Blue will leave you in a trance with "Bad Behavior"
Porches bassist Maya Laner is really out here making us slow dance in public.
-
Cardi B is on the cover of New York Magazine
Read the Allison P. Davis penned cover story right here.
-
A room full of unpublished Rihanna photos is coming
Anybody want to expense a trip to Milan? Bless Paolo Roversi and his "Storie" exhibit that will be on view to the public after the Photo Vogue Festival. Life imitates art.
-
Princess Nokia is a star in this Express campaign
Happy Holidays, indeed!
-
ABRA wants you to cry at the club to "Bacardi"
Shoutouts to Lumidee.
-
Watch Somewhere Else's music video for "Uh Huh"
It's never too late to fall off the grid and become a cowboy...
-
Kimbra is back on "Top of the World"
We're beyond stoked that this Kiwi has returned to the spotlight. Welcome back!
-
CLAY preaches self-love on “Forgotten How To Fly”
In her own words (as stated to The FADER), “This song, for me, is about when I let the outside world seep into my psyche, influence my thoughts and feelings and actions. This song is about the moment when I realize I am allowing other's opinions and insecurities and projections as well as societal standards and confines, dictate my happiness. This song is about finding and re-finding the answers within even in darkness. I sing this song to find myself, remind myself, forgive myself, and love myself, and hope that other's resonate and find the same healing while listening.”
-
Roy Blair made the "Perfect" visual
The single is featured on his forthcoming debut album Cat Heaven.