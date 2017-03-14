13 Must-See Reactions To Taylor Swift's New Reputation Album

Photos by Kevin Winter & Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I’m here for unapologetic, wine drunk Taylor Swift being happily in love and being confident in herself enough to not care what haters say."

"My reputation's never been worse, so you must like me for me," sings polarizing pop star Taylor Swift on "Delicate" from her newly released sixth studio album, Reputation. It's a hyper self-aware lyric directed at a lover, but it can just as well be uttered to her die-hard Swifties fanbase because, well, they truly like her for her.

Need proof? Look no further than these fans' reactions to Reputation on the album's November 10 release day. Some Swifties even put Twitter's new 280-character limit to excellent use—describing their unrestrained emotions, dissecting Swift's shade toward past boyfriends and celebrity archenemies, and shouting out Swift's many references to alcohol throughout the album.