Morning Bop: Dua Lipa Will Always "Be The One"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Be The One" by Dua Lipa because sometimes the prospect of seeing your crush IRL is enough motivation to get out of bed in the morning.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Kamaiyah is a boss in her “Playa In Me" video
That fur! That bling!
-
Zendaya to produce and star in the thriller A White Lie
Variety reports that the film is an adaptation of Karin Tanabe’s book The Gilded Years about Anita Hemmings, a light-skinned black woman who was able to attend Vassar during the 1890s because she was "white passing."
-
Pharrell has a new song, but you won't hear it for 100 years
At least we can go on with our lives knowing that he'll be relevant 'til the end of time.
-
Lil Uzi Vert connects with Dave East on "Don't Try Me"
The Luca Vialli-produced track is featured on Dave East's forthcoming mixtape.
-
Juice Jackal gets artsy in his "Atone" visual
We're in love, it's fine. The Los Angeles-based artist's Juiced EP is out now on WEDIDIT.
-
Dream Wife go '80s glam for their "Let's Make Out" video
The Upside Down never looked this good in this Aidan Zamiri-directed visual.