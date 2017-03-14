Remy Ma Promotes Woman Empowerment, Gives Advice To Young Rappers On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV

Rap legend Remy Ma graced the TRL studio with her holy presence today. While she was on the show, Remy talked about the experience of being an OG in the hip-hop world, how rappers from the Bronx are winning right now and linking up with Lil Kim for "Wake Me Up."

Remy exclusively previewed a sneak peek of the music video for "Wake Me Up," which is slated to drop later this week. The rapper also talked about the inspiration behind her upcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, and how the name is a direct reference for how she counted down her time in prison. Then, after Remy gushed about her relationship with Papoose, she also discussed the importance of women in hip-hop lifting each other up.

Remy wouldn't reveal the release date for 7 Winters & 6 Summers, but she told us that the next single features Chris Brown and is titled "Melanin Magic." After the interview, she judged a fierce MC battle. Tune into TRL on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!