Tove Lo Raves About The Glory Of "Disco Tits" On TRL

Swedish pop star Tove Lo dropped into Times Square to update the TRL squad about what's been going on in her world lately. During her quick chat with Matt Rife, she explained the story behind her single "Disco Tits," flashing festival crowds, the puppet in the accompanying music video and her "unicorn titty cake."

After that, we challenged the singer-songwriter to play The Third Degree. Matt attempted to press her on a number of topics, but the singer-songwriter was not phased by the pressure. Later on, she returned to perform "Disco Tits" for the crowd. Tove Lo's Blue Lips album drops on November 17. Watch the whole performance in the video, below.

