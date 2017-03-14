Grayson Dolan Dishes All The Details About The MTV EMAs

Bennett Raglin/MTV

After jet-setting from London for the MTV EMAs, the Dolan Twins' first stop back in the States was the TRL studio. Unfortunately, Ethan got sick during the international flight so it was up to Grayson to deliver all the details about their trip.

During their mini-getaway in London, the Dolan Twins took the time to meet up with a bunch of their UK fans, sit through an etiquette class with Sabrina Carpenter, visit all of the tourist spots and attend the EMAs.

Lucky for all the diehard Dolan fans, that's not all! The boys will be sharing more videos from their trip on their YouTube page tomorrow. Watch the recap of their adventure in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!