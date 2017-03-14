Cody Simpson Hits TRL To Talk About Forming His New Band, The Tide

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Cody Simpson & The Tide crashed into TRL toward the end of the show to fill us in on the band's latest developments. To help Cody and his crew feel right at home, the studio was even transformed into a beach shack. During the chat, Cody talked about teaching his bandmates how to surf, giving Cruz Beckham guitar lessons, having famous friends like Miley Cyrus and that time when TRL host Amy Pham starred in a commercial with him. Watch it all go down in the video, below. TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!