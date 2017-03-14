VOTE: Who Is Your Ultimate Woman Crush Wednesday?

Photos by MTV/David Becker/Tiffany Rose/Getty Images

In honor of Woman Crush Wednesday, today's countdown on TRL is all about girl power and supporting a few of your favorite ladies in the music world. This week, we've got Rita Ora, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Agnez Mo and Tinashe on deck. Not only do we need your help deciding between all of these rising superstars, but your votes will determine our countdown ranking. Take the poll now and tune into TRL at 4:00pm ET to find out who's going head-to-head!