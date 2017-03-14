Morning Bop: Be Like Solange & Rise To Your Full Potential

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Losing You" by Solange because sometimes it's in your best self-interest to say "boy bye" and part ways from the ghosts of fuccboi's past. You are all YOU need!
While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Giraffage and Japanese Breakfast share their visual for "Maybes"
The Ryan and Ride or Cry-directed video is sort of a metaphor for damaged goods and what happens when you abandon something valuable, but change your mind about it when it's broken beyond repair.
-
Björk releases "Blissing Me"
The single is featured on her Utopia album that drops on November 24.
-
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are getting a reality show
Teyana & Iman is set to premiere on February 19
Teyana & Iman is slated to premiere on VH1 on February 19. Deadline reports that the eight episode series chronicles their experiences at New York Fashion Week, the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet, and family time with their daughter Junie.
-
Nicki Minaj lands the cover of PAPER magazine's Break The Internet issue
Peep the spread right now, right here.
-
6lack connects with T-Pain on "One Way"
The Stwo-produced track is one of the three bonus tracks that 6lack released to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Free 6LACK. Stream all of the songs now on SoundCloud.
-
Pat McGrath is selling makeup on Spotify
According to the New York Times, a collection of cosmetics from Pat McGrath Labs will be available to purchase through singer-songwriter Maggie Lindemann's shop on the music streaming platform.
-
Kodie Shane recruits Nessly for "Sirens"
Ring the alarm, the First Lady of the Sailing Team has officially returned.
-
Aminé's Tiny Desk concert will give you life
Watch the MC's entire performance on NPR.
-
Maxine Ashley returns with "Happy (With Or Without You)"
The Pharrell-approved singer-songwriter takes us on a journey in the visual for her latest single.
-
G-Eazy shares his thoughts on being a Gemini in "The Beautiful & Damned" a lot of
Tell us how you really feel, bro. Let it all out.
-
Necklace dropped a new single called "Between (Me & You)"
Get ready to fall hard under the spell of this Danish artist, you won't even know what hit you. In an interview with Pigeons & Planes, Necklace described the track as "a love song to both yourself and whoever you desire—it's hard to stay smart with a heart."