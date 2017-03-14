Danielle Brooks Put Her Acting Skills To Work In Master Tweet Theatre

Landyn Pan/MTV

Broadway star Danielle Brooks stopped by TRL to update us on some of her upcoming projects, what to expect for the sixth season of Orange Is The New Black and send out a message of body positivity.

While she was on the show, Danielle also talked about designing an inclusive collection for Universal Standard's inclusive line Tria. (And she happened to have a spare gift card on hand, so we're giving it away on Twitter for those who are interested in going on a shopping spree soon...)

After two-stepping all over the place with DC Young Fly, the actress stepped up for a game of Master Tweet Theatre. We must say, her Whitney Houston impression was pretty phenomenal. Watch it go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!