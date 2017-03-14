Gigi Gorgeous Celebrates Transgender Awareness Week On TRL

Cara H/MTV/Getty Images

It's officially Transgender Awareness Week so what better way to kick it off than with TRL's social media correspondent Gigi Gorgeous?! The digital star has been busy building her empire, but finally made her grand debut on the show—and, yes, it was grand.

This morning, it was revealed that Gigi was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list so we had to get all the details from her about this major accomplishment. Gigi also talked about the importance of visibility, making her YouTube documentary This Is Everything and other groundbreaking trans icons like Laverne Cox. Watch the interview in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!