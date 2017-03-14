KYNTAY & Forever In Your Mind Had A Blast On TRL

Cara H/Getty Images/MTV

World of Dance stars Kyndall Harris and Taylor Hatala a.k.a. KynTay took a break from touring with Janet Jackson to make an appearance on TRL. The teens talked to Matt Rife about how they became a dancing duo and some of the biggest takeaways from working with an industry icon. Then, they tore it up on the dance floor and judged a friendly competition between fans from the crowd.

Forever In Your Mind also stopped by for a quick Q&A in the studio before playing a round of Instant Hit with Matt Rife. (Based on the convo, we've concluded that they're very smooth talkers.) Later on, the trio closed the show by performing their new single "Rabbit Hole" on TV for the first time ever. Watch it go down in the video, below.

TRL airs on weekdays at 4:00pm ET!