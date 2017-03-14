Julien Turner On Merging Music & Education With "XY Cell Llif3"

Michael G/MTV/Getty Images

Earlier this month, a video of Morehouse College student Julien Turner covering Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" as a rap about biology went viral. Since the "XY Cell Llif3" video was originally posted, it's been viewed 861,397 on YouTube and shared by the likes of John Legend and Common.

Obviously, we had to bring this bright young mind on the show to enlighten us about how this extra credit assignment came about and how he's been adjusting to Internet fame since. Watch the whole interview with Turner in the video, below, and learn how this aspiring filmmaker hopes to use "XY Cell Llif3" to promote diversity in STEM.

