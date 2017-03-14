Morning Bop: Paramore Will Get You Through These "Hard Times"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Hard Times" by Paramore because it's crucial to get your groove on even when you feel like the world as you know it is falling apart!
While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Billie Eilish's new single will hex your ex with FOMO
"Bitches Broken Hearts" is a slow-burning banger oozing with cozy vibes.
-
Lil Peep has passed away
The emo rapper on the rise has died at the age of 21. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Many of his peers in the music industry like iLoveMakonnen and Pete Wentz have been sharing touching tributes about the late artist on social media.
-
Warped Tour is officially over
After 24 years, the music festival will come to an end in 2018. Get all the details about the final hoorah in Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman's interview with Billboard.
-
Jaden Smith teams up with Raury on "Falcon"
Keep on soaring, boys.
-
MØ and Diplo reunite on "Get It Right"
The dynamic duo has blessed us with another banger for the dance floor.
-
Dashboard Confessional makes an epic return with "We Fight"
The band is officially back together again with big plans to release a new album titled Crooked Shadows. 2017 is saved! Read all the details on Rolling Stone.
-
RYAN Playground gets vulnerable on her dreamy single "Almost Died"
Between the acoustic guitar strumming, chilling synthesizers, and hushed vocals, you'll be completely swept away by this moody tune.
-
Starchild & The New Romantic drops "Hangin On"
Bryndon Starchild is slated to release his debut album Language in 2018.
-
Charlotte Day Wilson goes deep on "Doubt"
Let this song serve as a reminder that you too deserve love.
-
Raveena's "If Only" is the prettiest song you'll hear all day
Getting away from toxic energy has never sounded so good! This sultry single is featured on the New York-based singer-songwriter's Shanti EP due out on December 6.
-
Onyx Collective taps Alex Halbert for a new pair of music videos
The New York-based jazz group has shared two visuals for the tracks "East River" and "Color Images." Both tracks are featured on Onyx Collective's newly released Lower East Suite Part One EP.