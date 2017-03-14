Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Paramore Will Get You Through These "Hard Times"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Hard Times" by Paramore because it's crucial to get your groove on even when you feel like the world as you know it is falling apart!

While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today: