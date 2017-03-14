Madison Beer Talks About Getting Endorsed By Justin Bieber & Dealing With Haters

Michael G/Getty Images/MTV

Fresh off the release of her latest music video, Madison Beer dropped by TRL to tell us about the MTV EMAs, dealing with haters, and running into the Dolan Twins. During the interview, we found out that Madison's musical influences come from everywhere, but lately she's been vibing with artists like Rihanna and Tame Impala. Her debut full-length album is in the works, but she's planning on releasing an EP by the top of next year. Madison also mentioned that she stays in touch with Justin Bieber following his support of her being one of Khalid's earliest fans.

Before she performed, Madison stepped up for a Rock, Paper, Scissors battle against Sky Katz. Both artists are originally from Long Island, so you could say things got personal in the pit. Madison closed out the show with a performance of "Say It To My Face." The single has been streamed 1.6 million times since it dropped on Spotify, and the video has already been viewed 125,000 times.

