Sky Katz & Marsai Martin Are Literally The Future Of Television

Young Hollywood was in full force at the TRL studio. During the show, Raven's Home star Sky Katz showed off many of her talents starting with an intense battle against her Long Island homie Madison Beer in Rock, Paper, Scissors. Once that was wrapped up, the 12-year-old chatted up Gabbie Hanna and DC Young Fly about breaking into the music industry at the age of five and working with the legendary Raven-Symoné. After schooling the hosts on her sneaker game, Sky broke out into a quick freestyle that left DC speechless. Before she left, Sky also answered a bunch of Gabbie's rapid fire questions—as expected, she handled it like a total pro.

black-ish's Marsai Martin also stopped by to talk about what to expect on the next season of the ABC hit series, as well as what it was like meeting Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the White House (and the Obamas too, NBD). We also had to talk to her about being a fan of Cardi B and that amazing viral cover of "Bodak Yellow." Tamara Dhia really put the pressure on Marsai in a round of One Must Go, where she had to decide between her favorite Beyoncé albums, rappers, and dance moves. Which picks would you have given the boot?

