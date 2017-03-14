Morning Bop: Carly Rae Jepsen Is The Queen Of Bops

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "The One" by Carly Rae Jepsen, because it will get you in your weekend element.
While you crank that up, here are 13 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Chloe x Halle celebrate World Children's Day with "I Say So"
Because sometimes you need extra reassurance that things are going to be OK.
-
Miguel has dropped a new single called "Pineapple Skies"
Suddenly our day just got significantly better.
-
Take the Paramore tour of New York City in "Fake Happy"
If only we could face swap garbage people with the upside down smiley face IRL.
-
Jacques Greene unveils a short film for "You See All My Light"
Hassan Rahim stars in this creepy, 70s-inspired thriller that touches on the nature of duality.
-
Ibeyi releases the video for "I Wanna Be Like You"
The twin sister duo does it again with this stunning Remi Besse-directed visual.
-
Toro Y Moi goes old school for his "No Show" video
Chaz Bear told The FADER that this song is about "how patterns can change."
-
Get a taste of Yaeji's club life in her visual for "Raingurl"
Raise your umbrellas in the air and wave 'em like you just don't care! No more excuses for not going out on rainy nights.
-
Remy Ma & Lil Kim dropped the video for "Wake Me Up"
We're honestly speechless.
-
DRAM and Playboi Carti are all about that money talk on "Crumbs"
Get that big bread, boy.
-
Tom Misch shares a romantic visual for "Movie"
Anybody down for Netflix & chill? The London-based artist's debut album Geography is set for release on April 6, 2018 via Beyond The Groove/Kobalt Music Recordings.
-
Stream Tame Impala's Currents B-Sides & Remixes EP
Get your groove on, baby.
-
EVA's "Another Lover" is pop perfection
So this song is about threesomes... That is all! The fact that EVA has toured with the likes of Solange, Blood Orange, Charli XCX, and Lykke Li is an indicator that she too is destined to be one of the greats. Evergreen drops on December 1.
-
SOFFITUKKER will charge you up with "Energia"
You'll definitely want to add this track to your workout playlist.