All Time Low's TRL Visit Was Nothing But "Good Times"

Kimberly Mendoza/MTV

Baltimore legends All Time Low touched down at TRL to re-live their glory days and make a toast to the future. Since the pop punk band was in town, we decided to show them how hardcore we could get with a special "Battle of the Bands" themed playlist. During the program, we talked to them about returning to TRL, their journey as a band, and memories from Warped Tour.

Since the band has been together for over a decade, we wanted to test how well they really know each other in a round of Most Likely To. After that, All Time Low closed out with a performance of their latest single "Good Times." The track is featured on All Time Low's Last Young Renegade album and has been streamed more than 8.2 millions times on Spotify. Watch them tear it up on stage in the video, below.

