The Dolan Twins Turned TRL Into A Foosball Table

Earlier this week, Grayson Dolan did TRL solo as his twin brother Ethan got sick on the flight home from the MTV Europe Music Awards in London. Luckily, Ethan had a speedy recovery and was ready to take care of business when he returned to the studio. Today, the boys picked a few fans to play a new game called Human Foosball. Ethan's team wound up scoring the victory so his fans walked away with a pair of shoes signed by them. Watch the battle commence in the video, below.
