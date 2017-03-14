The Miz Tells The Craziest MTV Stories On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV/Getty Images

WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin turned the TRL studio into a wrestling ring for his guest appearance on the show. During his visit, the pro wrestler reflected on his MTV days from getting his start on The Real World: Back to New York and Real World/Road Rules Challenge before taking the ring by storm. This impressive resume makes him the *perfect* host for The Challenge: Champs VS Stars.

After fondly reminiscing about his past on those legendary franchises, The Miz shared some words of encouragement about following your dreams and ignoring what the haters tell you. "Anyone out there, when someone tells you that you can't do something, believe that you can," he said. "I am living proof, my friends. And it all started here on MTV."

From there, Matt Rife tasked The Miz with judging a special edition of Stamp Of Approval. This time, the contenders came out dressed up as wrestling characters and had to freestyle in the fashion of a wrestling promo. It was highly entertaining to say the least!

