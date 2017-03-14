Kel Mitchell Got Really Real With Kenan Thompson On TRL

Bennett Raglin/MTV/Getty Images

Actor and stand-up comedian Kel Mitchell had the entire TRL studio laughing non-stop from the moment he entered the tunnel. DC Young Fly immediately jumped into asking him about sketches from his Nickelodeon days on classic sitcoms like All That and Kenan & Kel... apparently, Kel still gets recognized in public for his Good Burger one-liner! He also talked about some of his upcoming projects and how his cameo in Khalid's music video for "Young, Dumb & Broke" came about.

During Reel Or Real, we turned the studio into the classic Kenan & Kel supermarket checkout so Kel could re-enact his iconic Orange Soda bit. As if it couldn't get any better, Kenan Thompson phoned in to say hi to his longtime pal, which led to the comedians catching up on some of their favorite memories together. Watch it all go down in the video, below.

