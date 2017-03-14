Morning Bop: Follow BANKS Into Her "Gemini Feed"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Gemini Feed" by BANKS because it wards off that passive aggressive energy you're bound to encounter the first day back from the weekend.
While you crank that up, here are 7 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Noah Cyrus and Matoma collab on "Slow"
Play this banger and make the first move already!
-
Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi get steamy in "Échame La Culpa"
This video makes us want to sweat out the winter all season long.
-
Lauv walks a lonely road in the visual for "Paris In The Rain"
With all that finger snapping going on, it doesn't get more romantic than that!
-
Green Day has a message for Donald Trump on "Back In The USA"
Make America hardcore again.
-
Life is a party in Rae Sremmurd's "Perplexing Pegasus" video
If only stacks of hundred dollar bills were party favors at all the events.
-
Hailee Steinfeld recruits Alesso, Florida Georgia Line, watt for "Let Me Go"
We suddenly have the urge to cancel all of our plans to go on a road trip.
-
Quincy gives us a glimpse of his life behind-the-scenes in "What You Rappin' For?"
Shoutouts to DC Young Fly in the chorus!